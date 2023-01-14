Everton board members told not to attend game due to “credible threat to their safety”

Everton board told not to attend game.

Everton’s board of directors have been told not to attend Saturday’s home match against Southampton due to a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.

Toffees fan group NSNOW confirmed earlier this week that a sit-in protest against how the club is being run will take place after the game at Goodison Park.

While the group have asked that the protest is respectful and that no fans, club staff or stewards are abused, a safety assessment has determined that long-time chairman Bill Kenwright and others should not attend the game.

Everton statement on board safety.

“Everton’s Board of Directors have been instructed not to attend today’s Premier League fixture against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”,” said a club statement.

“Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp have reluctantly accepted the outcome of the safety assessment carried out by security advisors.

“The Board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the Club and increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression – at recent home matches.”

An Everton spokesperson added that the “unprecedented” decision makes it a “profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians.”

On-pitch struggles.

While the discord continues off the pitch, results on it have been far from satisfactory, with Frank Lampard’s men having won just one of their last 10 league games.

Saturday’s game against bottom side Southampton should provide the opportunity for three points, but a potentially toxic atmosphere in the stands could hinder a number of Toffees players.

Everton lie 18th in the table at the time of writing and look certain to be embroiled in a relegation battle for the second consecutive season.

