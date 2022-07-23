Evan Weir sent off minutes after scoring late equaliser v Shamrock Rovers

Evan Weir sent off minutes after scoring.

Drogheda United’s Evan Weir was sent off just two minutes after scoring the equaliser against Shamrock Rovers in a dramatic finish at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides met in an unusual Saturday afternoon Premier Division slot, and most of the drama was saved for the end of the game.

Evan Weir hits dramatic equaliser.

Drogheda started brightly against the league leaders, but it was Rovers who had the better chances in the first half, with Graham Burke going closest with an effort just after the half-hour mark.

The game remained scoreless until the 79th minute when Hoops substitute Aidomo Emakhu headed home a Sean Kavanagh cross, to seemingly give the home side all three points.

However, the visitors had other ideas, as Evan Weir fired home an 87th-minute equaliser to give the away supporters a satisfactory ending to their trip down the M1.

Two minutes later though, Weir ensured that it wouldn’t just be positive reasons for his name to be in the headlines, as he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The defender received his marching orders for a foul on Andy Lyons before Drogs manager Kevin Doherty received a yellow card of his own for his protests at the decision.

Late drama.

There was still time for Emakhu to be presented with a brilliant opportunity to snatch a winner, but Ryan Brennan put in a heroic block to keep the forward’s close-range shot at bay.

The game took place on Saturday afternoon due to Rovers’ European exploits, as they only landed back on Wednesday from their 3-0 Champions League qualifying defeat to Ludogorets.

The draw extends their lead over Dundalk at the top of the table to seven points although Stephen Bradley may feel that the gap should now be nine.

