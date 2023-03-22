Evan Ferguson named in prestigious list of top 50 teenage footballers

Evan Ferguson makes NXGN top 50 list.

Evan Ferguson has been named in Goal’s 2023 NXGN list, which is made up of the top 50 footballers born on or after January 1st 2004.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jude Bellingham have previously topped the ’50 best wonderkids in football’ list, which has a slight change this year in that the 50 chosen players aren’t officially ranked.

Instead, an elite group of nine players, including Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, have been selected for the inaugural ‘NXGN Nine,’ which stands above the other 41 youngsters in the list.

While Ferguson’s meteoric rise this season hasn’t earned him a place in the higher bracket, it’s still a massive achievement for the young Irishman to make the top 50, where he is joined by the likes of Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic and Lewis Hall of Chelsea.

drip, passion, talent. garnacho has it all 😮‍💨 worthy nxgn nine winner 💎 pic.twitter.com/oMEj5ItBoU — NXGN (@nxgn_football) March 21, 2023

“Brighton have been crying out for a consistent striker since their promotion to the Premier League, but early signs suggest that they might have found their man in Ferguson,” begins Goal’s blurb about the Bettystown native.

“The 18-year-old became the youngest player since 2009 to score in back-to-back Premier League matches earlier this season, with his strength and finishing ability allowing him to translate excellent youth-team performances to the senior level.

“Already a full Republic of Ireland international, Ferguson rejected Liverpool when he decided to move to England, and Brighton are already reaping the rewards of being able to secure a top teenage talent.”

First Ireland start.

Having already made two late substitute appearances for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side, Ferguson will be further thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday night, when he makes his first start for his country against Latvia at the Aviva Stadium.

A strong performance in the friendly would surely bolster the youngster’s chances of starting the crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against France on Monday, when a global audience is sure to be fixed on the recent World Cup runners-up.

