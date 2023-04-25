Evan Ferguson signs new long-term contract at Brighton

Evan Ferguson signs new Brighton contract.

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Evan Ferguson has signed a new contract at the club that runs until 2028.

Just seven months after the Meath native signed his first professional deal, which took him to 2026, he has put pen to paper again after a remarkable introduction to Premier League football.

Brighton statement.

“We’re delighted to announce that striker Evan Ferguson has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a contract that runs until 2028,” said the Seagulls in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.

“The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, scoring nine goals in all competitions including four in the Premier League. He also scored his first goal for the Republic of Ireland last month in a friendly against Latvia.

“One of the strongest strikers in Europe.” “Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, ‘Evan’s contract extension is great news. He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad. The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe.’ “Evan joined Albion from Irish club Bohemians in January 2021 and quickly established himself at academy and under-21 level before becoming our fifth youngest senior debutant later that year against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup. He scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in December.” Ferguson 28. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/aqYl3M0Qrt — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 25, 2023 Evan Ferguson. Ferguson has been out injured in recent weeks, missing the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday. The striker had been linked with a move to a number of big clubs, including United, but it now looks like his suitors will have to wait another few years before he is ready to move on from the south coast of England. The news of Ferguson’s new contract comes just days after fellow Irish youngster Andrew Moran signed a deal Brighton which runs until 2027. (header pic: Brighton & Hove Albion)

