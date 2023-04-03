Evan Ferguson states support for Man United and reveals his favourite player

Evan Ferguson reveals grá for Manchester United.

Evan Ferguson has stated that he was a Man United fan growing up, and had a particular fondness for Wayne Rooney.

Those of a certain age will remember a Sky One show called Wayne Rooney’s Street Striker, in which the ex-England forward mentored talented young footballers.

Evan Ferguson on Wayne Rooney.

Ferguson was one of the wide-eyed youngsters watching the series on TV in Ireland, as he revealed in a recent interview with MOTDx.

“I’d say Wayne Rooney,” said the 18-year-old Ireland forward, when asked who his footballing hero was.

“Because he had the show, Wayne Rooney’s Street Striker. I used to watch him and I used to support United as a kid. He was just unbelievable.”

Evan Ferguson.

The manner in which Ferguson has burst onto the Premier League scene this season has drawn comparisons with his hero, with his strength and physicality being likened to that of Rooney, as well as his eye for goal.

Ferguson has scored seven times in all competitions for Brighton this campaign, since opening his account against Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup last August.

Like Rooney, Ferguson’s first Premier League goal came against Arsenal, and the youngster has gone from strength to strength since finding the net against the Gunners on New Year’s Eve.

FA Cup semi-final.

Further league goals followed against Everton and Leicester, and he scored three goals across the last two rounds of the FA Cup, as the Seagulls booked a semi-final date against his boyhood club.

Man United fans will hope that Ferguson has a quiet game against them at Wembley on April 23rd, but manager Erik ten Hag will sure to be taking notes on a player who is set to be highly-coveted by the Premier League’s biggest clubs over the coming years.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson, Ireland, Manchester United, Wayne Rooney