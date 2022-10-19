Evan Ferguson signs first long-term professional contract at Brighton

Evan Ferguson signs new contract at Brighton.

Ireland under-21 forward Evan Ferguson has signed his first long-term professional contract at Brighton & Hove Albion.

On the day of his 18th birthday, the Co. Meath native has put pen to paper on a deal which runs until June 2026, highlighting the esteem with which he is held at the Amex Stadium.

Ferguson has appeared five times for the Seagulls first team and scored his first goal for the club in a Carabao Cup victory over Forest Green Rovers earlier this season.

The striker was held in high regard by Graham Potter before the former Brighton manager departed for Chelsea last month, and it appears the the new man in charge feels the same way.

Roberto De Zerbi on new Evan Ferguson contract.

“I am very happy to see Evan commit his future to Brighton,” said Roberto De Zerbi. “I have only worked with him for a few weeks but is clear to see his potential. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him progress.”

Technical Director David Weir echoed these sentiments, saying that “Evan is a great example of the recruitment and academy process we have here at the club and it is credit to those who have already played such an important part in his career.”

Evan Ferguson’s career so far.

Ferguson hit the headlines back in September 2019, when he made his senior competitive debut for Bohemians as a 14-year-old.

He moved over to Brighton in January 2021, where he progressed quickly through the under-18s and under-21 set-ups, before making a senior debut in the Carabao Cup against Cardiff City in August of the same year.

Ferguson was a regular in Potter’s matchday squads during the latter part of last season, being named on the bench in the Premier League on 17 occasions.

He was only substituted in once though, playing 22 minutes of a 3-0 defeat to Burnley back in February.

This season.

While he has yet to make any matchday squads in the Premier League this season, his new contract is a sure sign that he remains in the club’s long-term plans.

Ferguson also featured regularly in the Ireland U21 side’s memorable run to the European Championship qualifying play-offs, which ended in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Isreal in September.

