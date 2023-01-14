Evan Ferguson with sublime assist as Brighton stun Liverpool

Evan Ferguson key in Brighton win over Liverpool.

Evan Ferguson played a superb assist for Solly March, as a Brighton victory added to Liverpool’s woes on Saturday.

March scored twice as the Seagulls secured a 3-0 victory at the AMEX, thus ensuring that Liverpool have now gone three matches in all competitions with a win.

Evan Ferguson assist against Liverpool.

While March will steal the headlines, Irish football fans will be delighted to see Ferguson play a key role for Brighton again, in what was the 18-year-old‘s third consecutive start for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

After March gave Brighton the lead on 57 minutes, Brighton were in again six minutes later, when Ferguson received the ball in the middle of the park, before picking out his teammate with a beautiful right-footed pass.

March slotted home easily, and when Danny Welbeck added a third goal on 81 minutes, the game was well and truly put to bed.

Fine form.

Ferguson’s assist follows up the one he supplied against Everton last week, while goals against both the Toffees and Arsenal have left Ireland fans very excited about the youngster’s potential.

Not only does the forward have an eye for goal, but his ability to provide passes for teammates like the one he did for March on Saturday is an another element to his game that he is now showcasing on a regular basis.

Ferguson was substituted to applause from the home fans on 66 minutes on Saturday but you sense that this isn’t the last we see of him over the coming months.

With a huge Euro 2024 qualifier against France coming up at the Aviva Stadium in March, the calls for Ferguson to start the game are only going to get louder.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brighton, Evan Ferguson, Ireland, Liverpool, Premier League