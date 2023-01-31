There is positive news on the Evan Ferguson injury situation

Evan Ferguson injury update.

Evan Ferguson’s injury “isn’t as serious as initially feared,” according to a reporter on the Brighton & Hove Albion beat.

There were fears for the 18-year-old Ireland striker after he was carried off late in Brighton’s 2-1 FA Cup victory over Liverpool on Sunday, as a result of a nasty challenge by Reds midfielder Fabinho.

“Not as serious as feared.”

However, The Athletic‘s Brighton correspondent Andy Naylor has issued a positive update, writing that “early indications are that the knee damage suffered by Ferguson in a tackle by Fabinho in the closing stages of Brighton’s 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium isn’t as serious as initially feared.”

The report is in relation to a potential transfer deadline day move for Braga striker Vitinha, with the Seagulls now not expected to pursue the 22-year-old, due to the positive news around Ferguson.

Brighton fans will breathe a sigh of relief after hearing the news, given the form that Ferguson has been in since the turn of the year.

An update on Evan Ferguson's injury and the situation on reports linking Brighton with Braga striker Vitinha. #BHAFC https://t.co/mMPK7cED1C — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) January 31, 2023

Evan Ferguson.

The Meath native has scored three times in four Premier League appearances since New Year’s Eve, with two of those strikes coming after he was brought on as a sub.

He has also laid on two assists for his teammates and, prior to his injury, Ferguson was emerging as an important attacking option for Roberto De Zerbi’s in-form side.

Supporters on this side of the Irish Sea were also hoping for a positive update, with many hoping that Ferguson makes his competitive Ireland debut against France in a Euro 2024 qualifier on March 27th.

Ireland.

In November, Ferguson began his senior international career by making two appearances from the bench in friendlies against Norway and Malta.

Since then, his form for Brighton will have made Stephen Kenny sit up and take notice, and with just under eight weeks until that showdown with France, Ferguson may have more opportunities to show what he can do.

