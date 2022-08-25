Watch: Evan Ferguson’s goal and assist as Irish trio impress for Brighton

Evan Ferguson nabs goal and assist.

Evan Ferguson nabbed his first goal in senior football on Wednesday night, while throwing in an assist for good measure, as Brighton defeated Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round.

The Ireland U21 forward, still only 17, was making his first senior start for the Seagulls, after being named on the bench 19 times in all competitions last season.

Irish teammates play part in Evan Ferguson goal.

Manager Graham Potter rang the changes after an impressive start to the Premier League season, and it didn’t take long for Ferguson to make an impact.

After 38 minutes, the ex-Bohemians youngster provided a deft flick for Deniz Undav to score the opener and Brighton were 2-0 up by half-time after Steven Alzate doubled there lead.

The second half saw Ferguson joined on the pitch by fellow Irish youngsters Andrew Moran and James Furlong, and both substitutes were involved in their compatriot’s big moment.

Irish impress in Carabao Cup.

Ireland U20 full-back Furlong raced on to a long ball down the left flank before playing in Cameron Peupion, who then passed to Moran in the centre of the box.

The Bray Wanderers academy product provide a neat flick of his own back towards the Australian, whose pass found Ferguson to slot home.

The night completed a fine week for Ireland’s youngsters in the Carabao Cup, with the contingent at MK Dons also impressing in a win over Watford.

Prior to Brighton’s game, Potter sang the praises of both Ferguson and Moran, making it no surprise that they each played a big role in the victory.

“We’ll be ambitious,” he said. “This game is important and we enjoy this competition. We’ve always had strong groups of young players here. The likes of Odel Offiah, Ed Turns, Andrew Moran, Evan Ferguson now… We all know the talent there and like them a lot.”

Arsenal await.

The Seagulls have been drawn away to Arsenal in the next round, in a game that would provide an even bigger stage for the club’s Irish youngsters to impress.

With places in Premier League matchday squads at a premium, a cup run could be just what they need to further display their talents to their manager.

