World Cup-winning teammate hails “amazing” Evan Ferguson after brilliant goal

Evan Ferguson scores brilliant goal v Bournemouth.

Evan Ferguson has been hailed as “amazing” by his World Cup-winning Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister, after scoring his eighth goal of the season on Tuesday night.

The praise comes after the 18-year-old Ireland forward scored a superb opening goal in a 2-0 victory for the Seagulls away to Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Evan Ferguson goal.

In the 28th minute of the game, Ferguson produced a back-heel finish from a Karou Mitoma pass to score what was his fourth Premier League goal of the season and eighth in all competitions.

“Evan is an amazing player,” said Mac Allister afterwards. He was not having his best evening but he showed his quality. We are really happy for him, we know how important he is.”

While praise for Ferguson has been gathering pace since he burst on to the Premier League scene at the turn of the year, the nature of his latest goal is sure to make people sit up and take further notice.

Praise for Ireland forward.

He has already been hailed by the likes of Gary Lineker and Danny Murphy, while France superstar Kylian Mbappe confirmed that Les Bleus had been watching the youngster closely, ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ireland last month.

While Ferguson didn’t score on that occasion, he did open his international goalscoring account in a friendly against Latvia just days earlier.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has been a key figure in Ferguson’s rise this year, and after the win over Bournemouth, the Italian reiterated his faith in his young forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evan Ferguson (@evan.ferguson.9)

Roberto De Zerbi.

“His best quality is to score and it’s a very important quality but I think he has potential to improve in other parts of the pitch, to play with the other players, to play more for the team,” said the manager.

“In my work I have to make results but I have to help my players to improve, to progress. But I think we can achieve our target with Evan.

“I’m proud for him, I think the same for our scouting in our club. He can become a great player.”

Ferguson’s next opportunity to impress will come on Saturday, when Brighton travel to North London for a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Kick-off is at the 3pm and the match will be broadcast live in Ireland on Premier Sports 1.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: alexis mac allister, brighton, Evan Ferguson, Ireland