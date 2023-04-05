Only Erling Haaland betters Evan Ferguson in this impressive Premier League stat

Evan Ferguson second only to Erling Haaland.

Evan Ferguson is now bettered only by Erling Haaland in his minutes-per-goal-involvement ratio in the Premier League this season.

After his cleverly-taken goal against Bournemouth on Tuesday night, Ferguson has now scored four goals and registered two assists in the top flight for Brighton in 2022/23.

Evan Ferguson v Erling Haaland.

Those six goal involvements have come in 538 minutes of Premier League football, meaning that the 18-year-old Ireland forward has contributed to a Seagulls goal once every 90 minutes.

Of the players who have been on the pitch for at least 500 minutes in the Premier League this season, only Haaland has a better record, with the prolific Manchester City forward having a minutes-per-goal-involvement rate of one every 64 minutes.

The impressive stat was highlighted by The Athletic‘s Brighton correspondent Andy Naylor, who also indicates in his piece that Ferguson is expected to sign a new contract at the AMEX Stadium that would reflect his progress since he signed a deal until 2026 back in October.

New contract.

A new contract would not only ward off potential buyers this summer, but would add value Brighton’s asset when they eventually decide to sell to a bigger club, which seems inevitable given the potential that Ferguson has shown.

It’s also pointed out in the article that Manchester United are among those interested in Ferguson, and the youngster has stated recently that he was a fan of the Red Devils while growing up in Bettystown.

For now though, Ferguson seems to be at the perfect club to aid his development, with Brighton well-placed to be playing European football next season.

From the point of view of Stephen Kenny and Ireland, another couple of years on the south coast of England would do just fine.

