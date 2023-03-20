BBC pundits blown away by “phenomenal” Evan Ferguson after FA Cup brace

Evan Ferguson hailed by BBC pundits.

Evan Ferguson had BBC pundits fawning over his two-goal display in Brighton’s 5-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Grimsby Town on Sunday.

The 18-year-old has impressed for the Seagulls since breaking into the team at the beginning of the year, but his performance in front of a live BBC audience appears to have raised his profile to another level.

Just days before joining up with the Ireland squad for the matches against Latvia and France, Ferguson scored the second and third goals in the 5-0 rout to set up a semi-final date with Manchester United at Wembley.

Danny Murphy on Evan Ferguson.

“This kid is a superstar, honestly,” Danny Murphy told the watching British public after the game.

“He’s got great feet, technical ability. He’s calm, powerful and plays the role really well. You don’t see him out wide, he stays central and is always a target.

“I can’t see a weakness in his game at the moment. For 18 years old, the maturity he shows in his game is phenomenal.”

That is sublime. Rising star, @Evan_Ferguson9, showcases his talent once again ⭐️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VE7ajpvthA — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 19, 2023

Glenn Murray.

Murphy’s sentiments were echoed by his fellow pundit and ex-Brighton striker Glenn Murray, who said:

“I think it was the manner in which he scored those goals, he was so composed. As a young lad just coming into the first team, you can snatch at those chances but he just relaxes in that moment – and that is something that you can’t teach.

“He’s got a good stature and I think there’s big things in the future for him.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live Sports Extra, former Ireland international Stephen Kelly backed Ferguson to start against France, in the crucial Euro 2024 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium next Monday.

“Ferguson has gone from being a player on the periphery to leading the line for Brighton,” said the Dubliner. “He may even lead the line for Republic of Ireland against France in a few weeks’ time.”

Lineker joins BBC praise for Evan Ferguson.

Perhaps the most striking praise of all came from Match of the Day anchor Gary Lineker, who knows a thing or two about starring on the international stage, having scored 48 goals for England.

“18-year-old Evan Ferguson wraps it up for Brighton with his second goal,” he tweeted. “I see a real centre forward before my eyes.”

The excitement is certainly shared by Ireland supporters, who may get a chance to see Ferguson line out in Wednesday night’s friendly against Latvia. More on that here.

