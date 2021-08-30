Lionel Messi made his PSG debut.

It was a busy weekend for the two greatest players on earth as Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United was confirmed, while Lionel Messi finally made his Paris-Saint Germain debut.

As well as that, some ex-Premier League stars are taking to Serie A like ducks to water and a comical own goal rescued a point for Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Here’s what happened around the continent this weekend.

Lionel Messi makes Ligue 1 bow.

Just the 6,161 days since making his first-team debut for Barcelona, Messi did the same for his new club PSG on Sunday night.

The Argentine superstar was named on the bench for the visit to Reims and was brought on in the 66th minute for his old Barcelona colleague Neymar, with his new side leading 2-0 thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace.

Lionel Messi makes his PSG debut! 🔵🔴 History is made as the Argentine takes to the field for the first time in Ligue 1 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/WKBorEa4Sz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2021

That was how the game finished as Messi was unable to mark his debut with a goal or an assist but he will be pleased to have finally stepped foot on the pitch after a month in which his transfer to the French capital dominated the headlines.

As to whether Mbappe will stick around long enough to form an effective partnership with Messi, that remains to be seen.

Comical own goal saves Atletico Madrid.

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid remain unbeaten thanks largely to a farcical own goal in the fifth minute of injury time in their match against Villarreal.

With Atleti trailing 2-1, Saul Niguez launched a hopeful ball forward only for Villarreal defender Aissa Mandi to head it past his own goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

UNBELIEVABLE DRAMA! 😱😱😱 Atleti equalise through a freak Villarreal own goal right at the death 🤪 pic.twitter.com/dGzQduugiK — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 29, 2021

Villarreal manager Unai Emery was left visibly angry, which is a shame because Mandi had played well for the duration of the game.

Elsewhere in Spain, Barcelona continued their steady adjustment to life after Messi with a 2-1 win at home to Getafe, while Real Madrid eked out a 1-0 victory away to Real Betis.

Barca and the two Madrid teams make up half of a six-way tie at the top of the table, with Sevilla, Valencia and Mallorca joining the trio on seven points.

Chelsea old boys reign in Italy.

The Chelsea old boy dominance of Serie A continued as Jose Mourinho, helped by Tammy Abraham, led AS Roma to a second consecutive victory.

Having provided two assists last week, Abraham netted his first goal for his new club in a 4-0 win at Salernitana.

His ex-Chelsea teammate Olivier Giroud was also amongst the goals, opening his AC Milan account with a brace in a 4-1 victory over Cagliari at the San Siro.

Olivier Giroud: GOALS GUARANTEED! 🔴⚫️ A smart finish from the AC Milan striker for his first goal in Serie A 💫 Zlatan Ibrahimović approves! 👏😆 pic.twitter.com/3685tUM7yh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 29, 2021

Things aren’t looking as good for Juventus as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Empoli, while champions Inter Milan made it two wins out of two with a 3-1 win at Verona.

Lewandowki hits 300.

Another day, another Robert Lewandowski hat-trick.

This one in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Hertha Berlin was more significant than usual as the Polish striker’s second goal of the game was his 300th for Bayern Munich, a remarkable return after just 333 matches for the club.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland was among the goals as Borussia Dortmund defeated Hoffenheim 3-2, while Wolfsburg’s 100% start to the Bundesliga season continued with a 1-0 victory over RB Leipzig.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: debut, Lionel Messi, olivier giroud, psg, robert lewandowski, tammy abraham