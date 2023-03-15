Europa League quarter-final draw: Time, teams and how to watch in Ireland

How to watch the Europa League draw in Ireland.

The Europa League round-of-16 draw takes place on Friday and you’ll be able to watch it all unfold on TV and online in Ireland.

At the time of writing, the second legs of the Europa League round-of-16 are yet to be played, though it’s fair to say that Manchester United have one foot in the last eight.

Erik ten Hag’s men are 4-1 up from their first leg against Real Betis, ahead of Thursday night’s trip to Spain for the return.

As we write, Arsenal are the other Premier League club still in the competition, and their tie is in the balance following a 2-2 draw away at Sporting Lisbon last week.

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all take place on the same day, and here’s how you can watch it unfold in Ireland.

🍿 Second legs await… Who's heading to the quarters? 👀#UEL pic.twitter.com/7TksylFomy — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 13, 2023

When does the draw for the Europa League quarter-final take place?

The draw for the Europa League quarter-final will begin at 12 noon Irish time on Friday March 17th. The draw for the semi-final will then take place, followed the draw for the final, as a matter of formality.

What teams will be in the Europa League quarter-final draw?

As mentioned, the second legs of the round-of-16 are yet to take place, at the time of writing.

Some ties look more of a foregone conclusion that others, with Man United looking the most likely to confirm their place in the quarter-final draw, based on their first-leg result.

The draw will be an open one, so should Man United and Arsenal both qualify, they will be eligible to play each other in the last eight.

The teams in 🔝 form heading into the second legs… ℹ️ Based on league and #UEL results only@Swissquote || #UELformguide pic.twitter.com/RcrzD5Gez7 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 15, 2023

Here’s how the scores look after the first legs of the round-of-16:

Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal

Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis

Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

How can I watch the draw in Ireland?

There will be a number of ways to watch the draw unfold in Ireland.

Virgin Media More usually show the Europa League draws, on channel 100 for Virgin Media customers, although this has yet to be confirmed.

It will also be streamed live on the official Uefa website, and will be broadcast on BT Sport.

The first legs of the quarter-final will take place on April 13th, with the second legs to follow on April 20th.

