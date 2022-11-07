Europa League play-off draw: Man United to face Barcelona

Europa League draw.

The draw for the Europa League Play-Off round has been made and it has pitted Manchester United against Barcelona.

While the Europa League group winners, such as Arsenal, go straight through the the last-16, Man United and the seven other runners-up have to come through a play-off round with one of the the eight Champions League third-place teams.

Man United v Barcelona.

United will travel to Barcelona for the first leg on Thursday February 16th, before the return at Old Trafford on Thursday February 23rd.

After losing their opening group game at home to Real Sociedad, United went on to have a decent run in the competition through the autumn, winning all of their five remaining games.

They went into their final game away to Sociedad knowing that a 2-0 victory would secure that all-important top spot, but the Red Devils were only able to claim a 1-0 win in San Sebastian.

Full Europa League play-off round draw.

FC Barcelona v Manchester United

Juventus v FC Nantes

Sporting Lisbon v FC Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennais

Ajax v Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven

Salzburg v AS Roma

It's set! 🤩 Which tie are you looking forward to most?#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/OvquVAv4rL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 7, 2022

When does the Europa League play-off round take place?

The first legs will be held on Thursday February 16th 2023, with the second legs following on Thursday February 23rd.

Arsenal and the other seven Europa League group winners await in the round of 16, which will be held over two legs in March.

