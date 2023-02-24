Europa League last-16 draw: Man United face Spanish opposition again

Europa League last-16 draw.

Manchester United and Arsenal have learned their opponents for the last-16 round of the Europa League, after the draw was made on Friday.

After their memorable victory over Barcelona on Thursday night, Man United will face La Liga opposition once again, in the form of Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis.

Man United v Real Betis.

The Spanish Cup holders finished on top of Group C in the Europa League, only dropping points in a 1-1 draw at home to Roma back in October.

Erik ten Hag’s side will host Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 9th, before travelling to Spain for the second-leg on March 16th.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will face Sporting Lisbon, who came through a play-off against Midtjylland after finishing third in a Champions League group that was won by Tottenham Hotspur.

Sporting took four points in their two games against Spurs in the autumn, and will be hoping to inflict similar punishment on another North London club in the Europa League.

Arsenal will play the first-leg in Portugal on March 9th, before the second-leg takes place at the Emirates Stadium on March 16th.

Europa League favourites.

The two Premier League giants are currently favourites to win the Europa League, but both have plenty of domestic matters to keep them busy as well.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League and are hoping to win the title for the first time since their ‘Invincible’ 2003/04 season.

Man United, meanwhile, are still firing on four fronts, with a Carabao Cup final to come against Newcastle on Sunday before they host West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag’s men can’t be ruled out of the Premier League title race either, as they are currently just five points behind Arsenal, although the Gunners have a game in hand.

The full Europa League last-16 draw is as follows:

Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v SC Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

