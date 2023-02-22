Europa League round-of-16 draw: Day, time and how to watch & stream in Ireland

Europa League draw: How to watch in Ireland.

The Europa League round-of-16 draw takes place this week and you’ll be able to watch it all unfold on TV in Ireland.

At the time of writing, Manchester United need to get through the second-leg of a play-off against Barcelona on Thursday night in order to take their place in the draw, with the tie currently level at 2-2 after last week’s first-leg.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, on the other hand, are already assured of their place in the last-16, due to the fact they topped their Europa League group back in the autumn.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Europa League round-of-16 draw.

When does the Europa League round-of-16 draw take place?

The draw for the Europa League round-of-16 takes place on Friday February 24th at 12pm Irish time.

What teams are in the draw and how does it work?

The draw will consist of the eight Europa League group winners (seeded), and the eight knockout round play-off winners (unseeded), whose identities will be confirmed after Thursday night’s matches.

The seeded sides will play the first-leg away from home and they are as follows:

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)

Arsenal (ENG)

SC Freiburg (GER)

Ferencvaros (HUN)

Feyenoord (NED)

Real Betis (ESP)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Fenerbahce (TUR)

The eight unseeded teams will be the winners of the following knockout-round pairings:

Barcelona (ESP) or Manchester United (ENG)

Juventus (ITA) or Nantes (FRA)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) or Midtjylland (DEN)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) or Rennes (FRA)

Ajax (NED) or Union Berlin (GER)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) or Monaco (FRA)

Sevilla (ESP) or PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) or Roma (ITA)

It should also be noted that teams from the same association can’t play each other in the upcoming round, so an Arsenal v Man United draw is not possible.

How can I watch the draw in Ireland?

There will be a number of ways to watch the draw unfold in Ireland.

Virgin Media More will be showing the draw live from 12pm, on channel 100 for Virgin Media customers.

It will also be streamed live on the official Uefa website, and will be broadcast on BT Sport.

