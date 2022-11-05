Europa League play-off draw: Irish TV info and Man United’s potential opponents

Europa League draw: Irish TV.

Manchester United will be in the Europa League play-off draw on Monday and fans will be able to watch it all unfold on Irish TV.

Erik ten Hag’s side face a two-legged play-off game against one of the third-placed Champions League teams, after the Red Devils finished second in their Europa League group behind Real Sociedad.

Europa League.

Sociedad and the seven other group winners, including Arsenal, will be able to rest up while United are slogging it out in February for a place in the round-of-16 of Europe’s secondary competition.

It’s not going to be easy for the Old Trafford club either, as the list of the eight Champions League dropouts contains some of Europe’s traditional powerhouses.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Monday’s Europa League play-off draw.

Who is in the Europa League play-off draw?

The play-off draw contains the eight teams who finished second in their Europa League groups, as well as the eight teams who finished third in their Champions League groups.

The Europa League teams, who will be seeded in the draw are as follows: PSV Eindhoven, Rennes, Roma, Union Berlin, Manchester United, Midtjylland, Nantes, and Monaco.

The Champions League dropouts, who will be unseeded, are as follows: Ajax, Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla, and Juventus.

How does the draw work and who can Man United face?

The seeded and unseeded teams will be kept separate in the draw, with the unseeded teams hosting the first legs, before the seeded teams host the second.

Therefore, United could potentially come up against any of the Champions League dropouts, with Barcelona and Juventus both looking ominous, despite their recent troubles.

How can I watch the draw in Ireland?

The draw for the Europa League play-off round will be broadcast live on Virgin Media More (channel 100 for Virgin TV customers) from 12pm on Monday November 7th.

It will also be streamed live on the @VMSportIE Twitter page, while BT Sport 1, the BT Sport website and the official Uefa YouTube channel are alternative options for those who want to watch the draw.

The Europa League play-off draw will take place after the draw for the Champions League round-of-16. More information on that here.

The Europa League play-off draw will take place after the draw for the Champions League round-of-16.

When does the Europa League play-off round take place?

The first legs will be held on Thursday February 16th 2023, with the second legs following on Thursday February 23rd.

Arsenal and the other seven Europa League group winners await in the round of 16, which will be held over two legs in March.

