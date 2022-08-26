Europa League and Conference League draws – Pots, times and how to watch in Ireland

Europa League & Europa Conference League.

The draws for the Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages take place on Friday afternoon, with Shamrock Rovers now knowing that they will be competing in the latter.

Despite losing 4-1 on aggregate to Ferencvaros in Europa League play-off round on Thursday, Rovers put in another battling home display in winning 1-0 on the night.

Shamrock Rovers gain Conference League momentum.

Andy Lyons’ 89th-minute header secured a fourth win out of four European matches at Tallaght Stadium this summer, and these kinds of victories will give Stephen Bradley’s men plenty of confidence going into their Conference League group this autumn.

Meanwhile, in the Europa League, Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal are also set to learn their fates.

Here’s what you need to know about the Europa League and Europa Conference League draws.

What time are the draws and what teams are in them?

Today’s Uefa proceedings in Istanbul get underway with the Europa League draw at 12pm Irish time.

Here, Man United and Arsenal will be top seeds in pot 1, along with Conference League holders Roma and five others.

PSV’s presence in pot 2 throws up the possibility of their manager, and legendary United striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy making a return to Old Trafford, while other major names in this pot include Feyenoord and Real Sociedad.

Conference League.

The Conference League draw then follows at 1.30pm and sees Shamrock Rovers placed in pot 3, alongside Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

West Ham United and Villarreal are arguably the biggest names that Rovers could draw from pot 1, while pot 2 contains Fiorentina and Slovan Bratislava, who the Hoops lost to in Champions League qualification last season.

How can I watch the draws on TV?

Both draws will be live on Virgin Media More and BT Sport 1, as well as the Uefa website and YouTube channel.

