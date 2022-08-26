Europa Conference League draw: Shamrock Rovers learn their three group oppenents

Europa Conference League draw complete.

The Uefa Europa Conference League group stage draw has been made and it has pitted Shamrock Rovers against KAA Gent (Belgium), FK Molde (Norway) and Djurgardens IF (Sweden).

This is the first time that an Irish club has competed in the group stage of the Europa Conference League, although the competition is only entering its second season.

Rovers previously competed in the Europa League group stage in 2011, before Dundalk repeated this feat in 2016 and 2020.

Meanwhile, West Ham United were drawn in the same group as FCSB (Romania), Anderlecht (Belgium) and Silkeborg (Denmark).

Europa Conference League draw in full:

Group A: Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina, Heart of Midlothian, RFS

Group B: West Ham United, FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg

Group C: Villarreal, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, FK Austria Wien, Lech Poznan

Group D: Partizan Belgrade, FC Koln, OGC Nice, FC Slovacko

Group E: KAA Gent, Apollon Limassol, FC Vaduz, Dnipro

Group F: Gent, FK Molde, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgardens IF

Group G: Slavia Prague, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani

Group H: FC Basel, Slovan Bratislava, FK Zalgiris, FC Pyunik

Schedule and venues.

The Europa Conference League group stage gets underway on September 8th and will run until November 3rd.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Rovers will be able to play all three of their home games at Tallaght Stadium, rather than at an alternative venue.

Last season, AS Roma became the first ever winners of the Europa Conference League, after Jose Mourinho guided them to success in the final against Feyenoord.

2022/23 Europa Conference League.

This year’s showpiece is scheduled for June 7th 2023 and will take place at the 20,000 capacity Fortuna Arena in Prague.

The Europa League group stage draw also took place on Friday, while the Champions League draw was completed on Thursday.

You can see the outcome of the Europa League draw here and the Champions League draw here.

