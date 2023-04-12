Croke Park omitted from official Ireland & UK Euro 2028 bid

Ireland and UK Euro 2028 bid.

Croke Park has been omitted from the Ireland & UK bid to host Euro 2028, after details of the collaboration were revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

The FAI joins a five-association bid, alongside Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales for the right to host the European Championship in five years time.

Euro 2028 stadia confirmed.

The bidders confirmed on Wednesday that 10 stadia have been included in the bid, but Croke Park isn’t one of them, despite GAA HQ being widely expected to make the list.

The Aviva Stadium – known as the Dublin Arena under the Uefa umbrella – is the only venue in the Republic to be included, while Antrim GAA’s Casement Park has also been put forward.

Ireland & UK submits final bid to host historic UEFA EURO 2028 Five-association partnership with 10 stadia proposed as national team captains express support for bid ➡️ https://t.co/Rza6M04mzG pic.twitter.com/YUyTplESrc — FAIreland (@FAIreland) April 12, 2023

The 10 stadia submitted by the five associations are as follows, with the capacity of each in brackets:

London – Wembley Stadium (90,652)

Cardiff – National Stadium of Wales (73,952)

London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,322)

Manchester – City of Manchester Stadium (61,000)

Liverpool – Everton Stadium (52,679)

Newcastle – St James’ Park (52,305)

Birmingham – Villa Park (52,190)

Glasgow – Hampden Park (52,032)

Dublin – Dublin Arena (51,711)

Belfast – Casement Park (34,500)

Today, the UK and Ireland final bid to host UEFA EURO 2028 has been submitted. The bid shows how our nations are collaborating to stage an historic football festival for all of Europe and take the tournament to new heights.#UKIreland2028 Full details ⬇️ — The FA (@FA) April 12, 2023

Ireland and UK statement.

In the joint statement, it is predicted that €241 million of a cumulative €3 billion-worth of benefits will be generated in Ireland, if the bid is successful.

“We are delighted to propose to UEFA and the European football family a world-class stadia concept tailormade for EURO 2028. This plan is enhanced by our excellent technical facilities and operational experience,” says the statement.

“Ireland & UK share a proud reputation as world-leading event destinations which have successfully staged some of the biggest global sporting tournaments – backed by strong government support.”

Today, the UK and Ireland final bid to host UEFA EURO 2028 has been submitted 🙌🏻 #UKIreland2028 — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) April 12, 2023

Team captains.

National team captains Seamus Coleman (Ireland), Harry Kane (England), Steven Davis (Northern Ireland), Andy Robertson (Scotland) and Aaron Ramsey (Wales) have all shown their support for the bid, with images of the quintet appearing in announcements and promotional content on Wednesday.

The Ireland and UK bid faces competition from Turkey for the right to host the tournament.

