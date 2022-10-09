Euro 2024: Ireland start against France as dates for all eight games confirmed

Ireland begin Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France.

Ireland will begin their Euro 2024 qualifying with a match against France at the Aviva Stadium on Monday March 27th 2023.

The clash will be the beginning of what looks like a tough campaign ahead for Stephen Kenny’s men, with the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar also in Group B.

Euro 2024 qualifying dates.

After the opening game against France, Ireland head into a June double-header when they will face Greece away from home on Friday June 16th before hosting Gibraltar on Monday June 19th.

The September window looks the toughest of all as Ireland travel to play France on Thursday September 7th before playing the Netherlands in Dublin on Sunday September 10th.

They will then host Greece on Friday October 13th before travelling to Gibraltar for a game on Monday October 16th. The campaign will then be wrapped up on Saturday November 18th with a trip to face the Netherlands.

𝗨𝗘𝗙𝗔 𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗬𝗜𝗡𝗚 Here’s a look at our group 🇮🇪👇 The road to #EURO2024 begins in March – fixtures announced in due course #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/JZjpELyX31 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 9, 2022

Tough task ahead.

With France and the Netherlands looking like the strongest sides in the group, the chances of Kenny’s side taking one of the two automatic qualifying spots would appear remote.

Indeed, Greece are sure to provide a stern test, despite the fact that they were in pot 4 for Sunday’s draw.

Currently managed by ex-Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder Gus Poyet, the country won five matches out of six in their recent Uefa Nations League campaign as they finished top of the League C group.

Six points will be expected from the two meetings with Gibraltar but as Kenny himself said on Sunday, it will take something “extraordinary” to finish ahead of either France or the Netherlands.

Stephen Kenny reacts.

“In order to finish in the top two we have to achieve something extraordinary and it has to be our ambition to do that,” said the manager.

“We’ve shown a capacity to do that obviously with the games against Portugal home and away. The ability to get results against Portugal, Serbia, Scotland and we even played well recently against Belgium. So we can take encouragement from these performances when we go against France and Holland, and Greece.”