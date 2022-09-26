Euro 2024 qualifying draw – Day, time and Ireland’s potential opponents

Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

The Euro 2024 qualifying draw is nearly upon us and already it looks like Ireland will have a tough task on their hands to qualify.

Due to their performance in Uefa Nations League, Stephen Kenny’s side will be placed into pot 3 in the qualifying draw for the tournament in Germany.

Ireland face tough group.

This opens up the possibility of Ireland being placed in group with two of Europe’s traditional heavyweights, and with just two automatic qualification spots available in each group, the Boys in Green will likely be up against it from the start.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

When is the draw for Euro 2024 qualification?

The draw takes place at 11am Irish time on Sunday October 9th.

How does qualifying work?

As hosts, Germany will automatically qualify for the tournament, while Russia are still banned by Uefa due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 53 remaining associations will be divided into ten groups, seven of which will contain five teams and three of which will contain six teams.

The winners and runners-up in each group will qualify automatically for Euro 2024, while the remaining three teams will be decided through play-offs.

12 teams will be selected based on their Nations League performance and they will then be divided into three paths, each containing four teams, with one team from each path qualifying for the final tournament.

"It is disappointing but we will take a lot of positives and try to build again against Armenia…" A tough one to take for Ireland & Jayson Molumby this evening.. 🇮🇪https://t.co/B4v8qaS5ax — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) September 24, 2022

Who are Ireland’s potential group opponents?

The likes of England and France dropping into pot 2 looks ominous for Ireland, as it raises the possibility of the pot 1 and 2 sides in the group being heavy favourites to qualify.

At the time of writing, Croatia and Netherlands have booked their place in the ‘UNL’ pot for Uefa Nations League finalists, and they will be joined by two of Hungary, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The UNL pot teams are guaranteed to be placed in a group with five teams, giving them time to compete in the Nations League Finals next June.

Those mentioned who don’t make the finals will be placed in pot 1, which already contains Belgium, Denmark and Poland and could still contain Czech Republic or Switzerland.

The best-case scenario for Ireland would probably see them get drawn with Hungary from UNL/Pot 1, although they are a country in form, and perhaps Bosnia & Herzegovina, Austria or Wales from pot 2.

Luxembourg, who defeated Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in March 2021, are in pot 4, and Kenny probably wouldn’t be keen on a reunion with them, particularly after they were minutes away from winning away to Turkey last week.

Pot 5 and 6 will contain some of the traditional minnows of European football, with Northern Ireland potentially dropping into pot 5.

How can I watch the Euro 2024 qualifying draw?

The draw for Euro 2024 will be broadcast live on the Uefa website.

