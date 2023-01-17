Former Ireland coach on the undercover “player” carrying grenades at Euro 2016

Grenades at Euro 2016.

Former Ireland coach Steve Guppy has stated that a special forces operative carrying grenades mixed in with Martin O’Neill’s squad at Euro 2016 in France.

Terrorism fears were high at the tournament on the back of the November 2015 attacks in Paris, and Guppy has revealed that no chances were taken when Ireland arrived to take part.

Steve Guppy on machine guns and grenades at Euro 2016.

“It was in France and there was incredible security because there were a lot of terrorist attacks, which was awful,” the former Leicester City player said in an episode of The Place, the club’s official podcast.

“Our security at the hotel, I’ve never seen anything like it, which almost made it all the more memorable. We had a special forces guy pretending to be one of the squad.

“So he was getting on the bus with us with his washbag or his bootbag… but he had grenades in it and a machine gun. He had his Irish gear on, he looked like he was one of the players. Just in case it all went down.”

Euro 2016 adventure.

Aside from the high threat level, Guppy recalls happy memories of being at a tournament in which Ireland reached the last 16, before being eliminated by the hosts.

“We drew with Sweden at the Stade de France, we got smashed by Belgium and it all came down to the final game against Italy, we had to beat Italy to qualify for the next round.

“It was a famous win, we won 1-0, we got the goal towards the end. We qualified for the next round and we played France. I remember being in the dressing room after the game and a lot of the players were crying.

“I’ve never experienced that. We’ve all been buzzing, getting to cup finals or big games but when it’s your country… especially a country like Ireland… when they qualify, it meant so much to the players.

“A lot of them were crying and I remember thinking ‘wow, this is another level’. Those memories will stay with me forever. An absolutely incredible experience.”

Steve Guppy.

Guppy played for O’Neill at Wycombe Wanderers, Leicester City and Celtic, before coaching under the Derryman at Sunderland.

It’s no surprise then that one-cap England international was brought along for the ride when O’Neill got the Ireland job, and as he said in the podcast, he made memories that will last a lifetime.

You can watch or listen to the full episode of The Place with Steve Guppy here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Euro 2016, Ireland, steve guppy