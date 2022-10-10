Erling Haaland defends unusual diet that has helped fire him to the top of world football

Erling Haaland diet.

Erling Haaland has been defending a fairly unusual diet that has helped fire him to the top of world football.

While the 22-year-old is still fairly lacking in team and individual honours, there’s no doubt that his form for Manchester City this season has made him the most talked-about player on the planet.

A goal against Southampton at the weekend made it an incredible 20 goals in just 13 appearances for the Norwegian striker this season, and seemingly some of it can be put down to the heart and liver he eats on a regular basis.

In a recent documentary called Haaland: The Big Decision, the subject can be seen presenting interviewer Jan Age Fjortoft with the delicacies, as he explains the benefits of his diet.

Erling Haaland on his unusual diet.

“I am concerned with taking care of my body,” Haaland insists. “I think eating quality food that is as local as possible is the most important.

“A lot of things influence health. For example, people talk about meat not being healthy. Which meat? The meat you get at McDonald’s? Or the local cow eating grass right over there?

“Yes, it is heart,” he goes on to confirm to a perplexed Fjortoft. “Liver… you know what that is… yes,” he adds, when his compatriot asks if he eats it.

Lifestyle choices.

While the documentary is largely based on Haaland’s journey to Man City, it also gives some great insights into the lifestyle choices of a player who seems a certainty to win the Ballon d’Or sooner rather than later.

“I think it is quite important to have good routines,” Haaland continues. “Whether it is the first thing you in the morning, that is to get some daylight in my eyes. It is good for circadium rhythm.

“I have started to filtrate my water a bit. I think it can have great benefits for my body.”

Heart and liver.

Heart, liver and other organ meats are sometimes referred to as “super foods” and are said to be high in vitamin B, iron, and phosphorus, among other nutrients. However, they are also said to be high in cholesterol and saturated fat.

While Haaland’s diet may not be to everyone’s tastes, not many will argue with a man who looks destined to break multiple goalscoring records throughout his career.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erling Haaland, Manchester City