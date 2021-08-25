Erling Haaland latest as Man United reportedly in pole position for his signature

Manchester United leading Haaland race.

Man United are reportedly in pole position for the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

German publication Bild have stated that the Old Trafford club are leading the race for one of world football’s most coveted talents.

Erling Haaland could join Man United.

Bild state that the Norwegian and his current club will “definitely part ways in the summer of 2022” and that “Manchester United are in pole position.”

Man United would only have to pay £65 million for the 21-year-old, as a release clause in his Dortmund contract for that figure will become active in 2022.

Haaland won’t be short on suitors next summer but his relationship with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could tip the balance in favour of the Red Devils.

Haaland has previous relationship with Man United manager.

Solskjaer managed Haaland as the striker took his first steps into professional football at Norwegian side Molde FK, before they both departed the club in the winter of 2018/2019.

Haaland went on to boost his profile with some sensational performances for Red Bull Salzburg, before transferring to Dortmund in December 2019 for a fee reportedly in the region of €20 million.

One stumbling block for United would be a reluctance to deal with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola, who has persistently created problems for the club by speculating on the future of their midfielder Paul Pogba, another client of his, in the media.

Numerous clubs are monitoring Haaland.

A number of other clubs are said to be eyeing up a move for Haaland, with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp expressing his admiration for the 2020 Golden Boy just a few days ago.

Manchester City, with whom Haaland’s father Alf-Inge played for three years, could also come back into the equation if they fail to complete a deal for Harry Kane and likewise Real Madrid, though they have reportedly made Kylian Mbappe their number one priority.

Haaland has scored a remarkable 62 goals in 63 games for Dortmund since signing for them and has already started off this season by scoring five goals in four games across all competitions.

