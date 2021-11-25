Erling Haaland’s Norway teammate reveals the Premier League team that the striker “loves”

Erling Haaland “loves” Premier League club.

Erling Haaland moving to the Premier League is something a lot of football fans would like to see and there are sure to be plenty of suitors if the striker does decide to return to the country of his birth.

The Borussia Dortmund man was born in Leeds in 2000, while his father Alfie was playing for Leeds United, and according to Norway international teammate Josh King, Haaland remains a fan of the Elland Road outfit.

Josh King: “I would love to see Haaland in the Premier League.”

In a conversation with Watford teammate Ben Foster, on the goalkeeper’s YouTube channel, King is asked where he thinks Haaland’s next move will take him and he wasted no time in stating that Leeds is the club of his heart.

“I do know he loves Leeds,” King says. “I don’t know if that will happen but we’ll see. I would love to see him in the Premier League.

“I said that last summer when I saw him, ‘you need to come to the Premier League’, he loves the Prem. He’s still young so he’s got time.”

Erling Haaland “eats like a bear.”

In a revealing chat, King also revealed details of Haaland’s insatiable appetite, saying: “He’s just a freak. I’ve never seen anyone eat as much as he does.

“He’s bulking up. He’s shredded but he just eats like a bear. But he’s such a nice guy, obviously in some interviews, he comes across…. but he’s one of the nicest guys, down to earth.

“He’s just a kid enjoying football.”

The episode of Ben Foster – The Cycling GK was recorded in the week leading up to Watford’s 4-1 win over Manchester United last Saturday, which ultimately proved to be the final nail in the coffin of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as manager of the Red Devils.

King opened the scoring in that match, something which Foster pre-empts in the interview, and if the striker’s words about Solskjaer are anything to go by then he would have had mixed emotions about seeing his fellow Norwegian leave the Old Trafford exit door in such miserable fashion.

King: “Solskjaer is a top man.”

Solskjaer coached King during his time in charge of Man United reserves and the Watford man spoke warmly when asked about his memories of him.

“He’s a top man,” King says. “I was with Paul McGuinness in the under-18s and then Ole took over. I knew him a bit from before because we had the same agent and obviously he’s Norwegian.

“He was just good with me, he took me under his wing. He knew that I’d just moved over and had not that many friends.

“He was a striker, I remember his finishing practices, he was very good. He would do the drill, say ‘this is how you do it,’ put it top bin and we had to follow after.”

King’s conversation Foster has several other moments that would interest Man United fans, including praise for Ravel Morrison and Paul Pogba, and you can watch it all below.

