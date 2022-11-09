Pep Guardiola gives Erling Haaland update ahead of Ireland v Norway clash

Erling Haaland prepares for Ireland test.

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Erling Haaland will play for Norway in their international friendly against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium next week.

The Manchester City manager may have provided the FAI with a timely ticket boost by hinting that Europe’s most talked-about footballer will play in the game, despite his recent injury issues.

Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland.

“He is still not perfect,” said Guardiola, ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup meeting with Chelsea on Wednesday.

“He is getting better. The main thing is the bone was not broken – the ligament is damaged a little bit, so he’s still not perfect right now.

“If he feels good, he will play for the national team – it is so important for the players. I never stop players playing for their national team.”

"The bones not broken, just the ligament is a little bit damaged" 🤕 Man City boss Pep Guardiola provides an update on the fitness of Erling Haaland 🔵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/s2bmgIGdMF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2022

Haaland coming to Dublin.

While some of the world’s best players are preparing to play at a World Cup in the searing heat of Qatar, Haaland and Norway will have to make do with a cold November night in Ballsbridge.

Crowds at the Aviva would normally be lower for a friendly than a big tournament qualifier or a Nations League encounter, and the time of year may well put some people off attending.

However, the potential presence of this season’s Premier League top scorer could well twist a few arms in terms of ticket sales.

Haaland has been a sensation since making the move to City from Borussia Dortmund this summer, scoring 23 goals in his first 17 appearances.

While his relentless form has slowed in recent weeks due to injury, he still came off the bench on Saturday to score a late match-winning penalty against Fulham.

Ireland squad.

Leaving the opposition aside, Ireland supporters will be keen to see how Stephen Kenny’s side are are looking before the European Championship qualifiers begin in March.

Conor Coventry and Will Smallbone are two under-21 stars who have been tipped to be included in the senior squad later this week, with the friendlies against Norway on November 17th and Malta on November 20th providing the opportunity to blood new players.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erling Haaland, Ireland, Manchester City