Erling Haaland laughs off report that he spent half a million euro in six hours at a restaurant

Haaland took to Twitter to make light of a newspaper report.

Erling Haaland has laughed off a report that he spent €500,000 in six hours at a restaurant in on the Greek island of Mykonos. The Norwegian striker, one of the few European superstars not playing at Euro 2020, had been holidaying in Mykonos where he was recently photographed socialising with Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City. Pictures of Haaland on holidays have done the rounds on social media but the current holder of the Golden Boy award has moved to draw the line at one story that was reported today.

Greek newspaper Sportime had stated that “Erling Haaland spent €500k in six hours at a restaurant on the island of Mykonos and ended up leaving a €30k tip for the staff,” to which Haaland jokingly responded on Twitter: ‘I think they forgot the main courses. Fake news,’ along with a clown and a facepalm emoji.

…I think they forgot the main courses🤡🤦🏼‍♂️ Fake news https://t.co/sCYhKHCCzQ — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 26, 2021

Haaland the subject of transfer speculation

There’s no denying that the Borussia Dortmund star makes a pretty penny but even still, the thought of him spending his money so lavishly while on holiday seems fanciful. If he continues his meteoric rise though, he could secure an even larger salary at one of European football’s giants. In recent days, European champions Chelsea have been strongly linked to a move for the Leeds-born forward, while Manchester City are also said to be interested.

Famous father

Haaland, the son of former Leeds United and Man City player Alf-Inge, sprang to into the public eye when he scored nine goals in one game at the 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland. This prolific form continued into the early part of 2019/2020 season for Red Bull Salzburg before he moved to Dortmund in December 2019. To date, he has scored an incredible 57 goals in 59 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

READ NEXT: Ex-France international thinks Kylian Mbappe’s ego is a problem for the French squad

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, dortmund, Haaland, Man City