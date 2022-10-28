Pep Guardiola provides FPL headache with latest Erling Haaland update

Erling Haaland headache for FPL managers.

Fantasy Premier League managers waited with bated breath on Friday afternoon, as Pep Guardiola prepared to provide an update on the fitness of Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City striker was subbed off at half-time against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, with Guardiola confirming afterwards that his player had fever, a knock on his foot and was overall a bit tired.

The Manchester City manager gave a further update at his pre-match press conference on Friday and it was a frustrating assessment for FPL managers wondering what to do with the big Norwegian.

“He is better,” said Guardiola. “He is training this afternoon and we will assess in a few hours.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is still 'waiting' on the fitness of Erling Haaland ahead of their trip to Leicester…🔵⏳ pic.twitter.com/kvA3LA6im2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 28, 2022

Erling Haaland FPL dilemma.

With Haaland currently the top scorer and most-owned player in FPL this season, managers will have hoped for a little more insight into his chances of lining out against Leicester City.

Many are now left with a stick-or-twist situation, in which they keep Haaland in their XI in the hope that he starts, bench him, or sell him altogether with just three games left until the World Cup break.

To add to the dilemma, the 22-year-old would have been the prime captaincy choice this weekend, as he has been for the majority of gameweeks this season.

If Haaland starts, then handing him the armband would seem a sensible decision. However, this carries the risk of him coming off the bench for the final few minutes at the King Power and not scoring or assisting.

The alternatives.

For those willing to sell Haaland, then Harry Kane would seem the obvious replacement as a premium striker.

The Tottenham Hotspur man is the second-highest scorer in the game after Haaland, and has blanked on just two occasions out of 12 so far this season.

Spurs are set to travel to Bournemouth, who will have Mark Travers back in goal for the first time since the Ireland keeper conceded nine goals against Liverpool back in August.

There is also the option of bringing in the in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic, with the Fulham man having scored in each of his last three matches.

The Cottagers have a home meeting with Everton, and with Mitrovic considerably cheaper than Kane, the spare funds could be used elsewhere, perhaps by bringing in Mo Salah.

Mo Salah.

His form this season has seen the Egyptian fall out of favour among FPL players, but a home match against a flailing Leeds United side could be the perfect fixture for him to get back on track.

Having said all that, any moves made before the 11am deadline on Saturday could be regretted if Haaland is named in City’s starting line-up.

