Erling Haaland fitness update ahead of Leicester game on Saturday

Erling Haaland fitness update.

Pep Guardiola has revealed the reasons that made up his decision to replace Erling Haaland at half-time against Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland started the 0-0 draw against his old club on Tuesday but was replaced at the break, along with Joao Cancelo.

“Erling had a little bit of fever before the game, Joao as well,” said the Man City manager post-match. “He (Haaland) had a knock in his foot. I thought he was tired, Joao as well, so that’s why we changed it.”

Guardiola also revealed that his medical staff were concerned about Haaland at half-time, which led to the decision to take him off.

The Norwegian striker is now seen as a doubt for his side’s Premier League trip to Leicester City this coming Saturday, as he looks to add to the 17 goals he has already scored in the top flight this season.

Man City draw with Dortmund.

The 22-year-old was forced to watch on from the bench during the second half on Tuesday, as City picked up the point they needed to seal top spot in their Champions League group.

Had he been on the pitch, Haaland would almost certainly have taken the 58th-minute penalty that Riyad Mahrez ended up missing, with Gregor Kobel pulling off a strong save from the Algerian.

Man City v Leicester.

If Haaland is unable to start the game against the Foxes, it would end his run of lining out for every league game for City since his move from Dortmund this summer.

While Guardiola’s wealth of attacking options would still make City strong favourites against Leicester, Haaland’s absence would be seen as a blow.

All eyes will now be on the manager’s pre-match press conference, which is due to take place on Friday.

Leicester City v Man City takes place at 12.30pm on Saturday, with the game set to be broadcast live on BT Sport.

