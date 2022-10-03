Erling Haaland’s dad reveals plan for striker to leave Man City

Erling Haaland’s plan to leave Man City.

Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City after three or four years, according to his father Alfie.

The younger Haaland hit a hat-trick in Sunday’s derby day annihilation of Manchester United, as the home side won 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland at Man City.

Admirers are fast running out of superlatives for the 22-year-old powerhouse, as he has now scored a scarcely-believable 14 goals in his first eight Premier League games for his new club, a tally that includes a hat-trick in each of his last three home games.

While City fans are certainly enjoying watching him find the net in such clinical fashion, there may come a time in the not-too-distant future where they’ll have to get used to the idea of letting their superstar go.

In a recently-released documentary called Haaland: The Big Decision, Alfie points out that after his son conquers England, he wants to test his abilities in a few more of Europe’s top leagues.

Alfie on exit plan.

“I think Erling wants to test out his capabilities in every league,’ says Haaland Sr, himself a former Man City player.

“Then he can only stay in every league for three or four years maximum. If he has 2.5 years in Germany, 2.5 in England, Spain, Italy, France… he cannot stay more than two years in each league.

“We don’t know if it will be like that but I think he would like to test his capabilities in the big leagues. I absolutely believe that. But where he will go next… that is hard to say.”

While Alfie appears to be smiling as he suggests that Erling’s spell in England will be limited to two-and-a-half years, he seems more confident that that youngster could be packing his bags after three or four seasons in Manchester.

The striker has already enjoyed a spell in Germany, hitting 86 goals in 89 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, and elsewhere in the documentary, Alfie lists out some likely destinations for his son’s next move.

Where next?

“On our list, I think City is the best team,” he says. “Bayern Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four.

“We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good. Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row.”

As the goals have rolled in for Haaland this term, talk of him reaching Alan Shearer’s record Premier League total of 260 have intensified.

If he has given himself a four-year limit on doing so, the Norwegian will have to hit an average of 65 goals per season to match the Newcastle United legend.

However, judging by what he has shown so far, would anyone put it past him? The documentary referred to earlier in this piece can be watched in full here.

