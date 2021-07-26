Erling Haaland’s cousin scores just 10 minutes into senior debut

Erling Haaland’s cousin marks arrival with goal.

Whatever they’re giving to Erling Haaland and his extended family, it could be sold for a lot of money after the Norwegian star’s cousin opened his professional account just 10 minutes into his debut.

Albert Braut Tjaland, 17, came on as an 82nd-minute substitute for Molde FK in a Norwegian Cup clash away to fourth-tier side Spjelkavik on Sunday.

Showing ominous shades of his older cousin’s talents, Tjaland picked up the ball just outside the box before cooling slotting home to seal a 4-1 victory for the visiting side.

Erling Haaland's cousin debut goal pic.twitter.com/6z3RIu8h0M — Billy Reid (@_billyreid) July 25, 2021

Tjaland following in the famous footsteps of Erling Haaland.

Tjaland’s arrival into the Molde senior side comes four years after his much sought-after relative made his professional debut for the same club.

Haaland went on to score 20 goals in 50 senior appearances for Molde, which was enough to seal a move to Red Bull Salzburg in January 2019.

Erling Haaland on radar of Europe’s biggest clubs.

It was in Austria that Haaland really made his name, hitting 29 goals in just 27 games, including a strike against Liverpool in a 4-3 Champions League defeat at Anfield.

Borussia Dortmund were the next to come calling, signing Haaland in December 2019 for a fee in the region of €20m.

The Bundesliga club are in line to make a huge profit on that layout, with 59 goals in 57 games alerting the biggest clubs in Europe to a 21-year-old talent that looks like he’s only going to improve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erling Braut Haaland (@erling.haaland)

A multi-talented family.

Erling is the son of Alf-Inge Haaland, who enjoyed a decent career, playing for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City during a decade-long spell in England between 1993 and 2003.

While he can claim some credit for contributing to Erling’s impressive footballing genes, the same can’t be said for Albert as the two youngsters are maternal cousins.

Regardless, both Alf-Inge and Erling, along with big clubs around the continent, will be keeping an eye on how Tjaland progresses over the coming months and years.

