Erik ten Hag unhappy with how Man United started friendly defeat

Erik ten Hag unhappy with Man United start.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was unhappy with how his players started in a 4-2 defeat to Cadiz on Wednesday evening.

Ten Hag went with a starting XI which mixed youth and experience for United’s first warm-up game ahead of a return to Premier League action, with several senior stars still away at the World Cup.

Scott McTominay captained the a strong-looking side, with Martin Dubravka, Victor Lindelof, Donny van de Beek, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Elanga and Anthony Martial all starting as well.

However, United were 2-0 down after just 15 minutes and Ten Hag expressed his disappointment at the slow start after the game.

Erik ten Hag: “We were still sleeping.”

“It is quite clear. We were not awake, still sleeping in first 15 minutes,” the Dutchman told MUTV. “They are a threat in transition. We have seen, the second goal can’t happen. We were not awake in the defence but also in the midfield we got ran off. It’s not possible and it’s not acceptable.

“After that, we came into the game and got a penalty. I think it was a clear one and I think maybe the second half we deserved another penalty, but the first one was a clear one. We came in the game, but we couldn’t make the equaliser before half-time.”

The penalty that was given was scored by Martial, who hit a Panenka-style spot kick to send United into the break 2-1 down.

Ten Hag then changed the entire outfield line-up at half-time, with only Dubravka keeping his place in goal.

Youngsters bring energy.

Kobbie Mainoo was one of the ten youngsters brought on and it was his deflected shot that levelled the game, before Cadiz scored twice more in the second half to eventually win 4-2.

Ten Hag felt more positive about the second half, praising his young players for the energy they brought into the game.

“They gave energy,” he said. “They run, they fight. Maybe not always in the right organisation, so they make mistakes because they are not used to playing in this level. It was a good lesson.

“You see that if you make small mistakes, they have big consequences and that’s what happened.”

United wrap up their trip to Spain with another friendly against Real Betis on Saturday.

