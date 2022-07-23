Erik ten Hag slams “unacceptable” loss of focus after two-goal lead slips

Erik ten Hag slams “unacceptable” mistakes.

Erik ten Hag slammed the “unacceptable” errors which led to Manchester United giving up a two-goal lead to Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday.

Playing in monsoon-like conditions, it looked like plain sailing for United in the final game of their Australian tour, after a Jadon Sancho volley and a Matty Cash own goal gave them a 2-0 half-time lead.

However, Steven Gerrard’s side got back into the game through Leon Bailey early in the second half, before Calum Chambers scored an injury-time equaliser.

It was the first of four pre-season matches that Ten Hag’s United side haven’t won and the Dutch coach left his players under no illusions that a similar loss of focus won’t be tolerated when the competitive action gets underway.

It ends level in our fourth pre-season test 🤝#MUFC || #MUTOUR22 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2022

Erik ten Hag: “There was a dip.”

“In our team it was clear there was a dip,” he said afterwards. “First half really good. I think we controlled the game, good football, good change of play.

“We had a lot of movement behind the defending line, made great goals and 2-0 up at half-time. Then a drop of focus. It can be that the guys are tired but it’s never an excuse.

“They have to perform and it is what we didn’t do in the second half. But the first half really good. It was the focus. I don’t want to make excuses about the pitch or weather. No matter what we have to perform.”

🗣️ "We have to perform and that's what we didn't do in the second half" Erik Ten Hag reflects on his side's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa 🔴pic.twitter.com/lVkNemU6Jl — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 23, 2022

“A drop of focus is unacceptable.”

Despite the disappointment, Ten Hag is eager to turn the situation into a positive by using it as an example to his players.

“A drop of focus is unacceptable but to the season I’m happy because now I can tell them it cannot happen,” he continued.

“You have to get out of the dressing room and you have to get back to your game plan, get back in your focus and you have to get back to your performance and that is what we didn’t do.”

United have two more friendlies, against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, before their Premier League campaign gets underway at home to Brighton on August 7th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United