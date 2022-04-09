Erik ten Hag gives tetchy response when asked about Man United job rumours

Erik ten Hag rebuffs Man United questions.

Erik ten Hag was in no mood to answer questions about Manchester United ahead of Ajax’s Eredivisie clash with Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday evening.

Reports that ten Hag had agreed a deal to become the new Man United manager intensified this week but regardless, the 52-year-old still has a job to do as manager of Ajax.

Erik ten Hag; “I am not reacting to rumours.”

The Amsterdam side are currently top of the Dutch top flight and hoping to retain their league title, so it’s understandable that ten Hag wanted to focus on the job in hand on Saturday evening.

“I want to talk about the game,” ten Hag answered when asked about the Man United rumours. As the reporter pressed him he said “I am not reacting to rumours,” and then “questions about the game or I am going inside,” leaving viewers in no doubt as to where his mind is right now.

• How did the conversations with Manchester United go? Ten Hag: “I want to talk about the game." • Okay.. 1 or 2 questions after the game then. Ten Hag: “I am not reacting to rumors.” • But they are getting strong. Ten Hag: “Questions about the game or I am going inside." pic.twitter.com/BJlFKGU8yC — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) April 9, 2022

Man United woes continue.

If he does find time later on, ten Hag may just sit down to watch highlights of another dismal Man United display as they lost 1-0 to Everton on Saturday afternoon.

An Anthony Gordon strike was enough to give the Toffees the win and put a further dent in the Red Devils’ hopes of Champions League qualification, something which is sure to affect ten Hag’s job if he does eventually sign on the dotted line with the Old Trafford club.

Erik ten Hag.

Interim Man United manager Ralf Rangnick is said to be a fan of ten Hag and even the German coach was at a loss to explain what went wrong for United at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

“If you don’t score in 95 minutes against a team that conceded three goals against Burnley… it’s difficult to explain,” Rangnick said, in reference to Everton’s midweek loss to fellow strugglers Burnley.

Perhaps ten Hag had seen the result ahead of his tetchy pre-match interview against Sparta Rotterdam and if he has agreed to move to Manchester, it can’t have improved his mood.