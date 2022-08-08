Details of Erik ten Hag’s half-time team talk revealed by Man United full-back

Erik ten Hag team talk.

Erik ten Hag focused on the “co-operation” between his players during half-time of Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

The new Red Devils manager couldn’t have asked for a worse start to his regime, as his side went in at half-time 2-0 down to the Seagulls, having given a first half performance that was akin to the depths of last season.

Man United’s disastrous start.

United’s defenders struggled with a Brighton attack that featured three 30-somethings in Danny Welbeck, Adam Lallana and Paschal Gross, with a brace from Gross separating the sides at the break.

Ten Hag’s side did improve slightly in the second half, keeping the visitors scoreless, while halving the deficit themselves through an Alexis Mac Allister own goal.

Speaking afterwards, right-back Diogo Dalot revealed what the Dutchman discussed with his players, during half-time in his first competitive game in charge.

Asked Diogo Dalot why Man Utd were unable to replicate their pre-season off-the-ball work against Brighton. Detailed they struggled when missing the first press, aren't yet smart enough in stopping counters and Erik ten Hag addressed the team's dynamic at HT pic.twitter.com/jzf4U1IJzW — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 8, 2022

Diogo Dalot on Erik ten Hag team talk.

“Especially the dynamic between each other, being on the front foot all the time, the forwards always doing movements,” the Portugal international told Sky Sports.

“When the midfielders have free time on the ball, the dynamics between them, the full-backs, the forward players. So this co-operation has to be all time 90 minutes from each other.”

United defending in sixes and sevens was a feature of last season and it’s clear that Ten Hag has a huge job on his hands in order to improve on what was the club’s worst ever Premier League campaign.

Adrien Rabiot terms agreed.

As well as that, despite an obvious need for improvement in the midfield area, United have once again begun the season with Fred and Scott McTominay occupying that area of the pitch.

As the Frenkie de Jong transfer saga rumbles on, it has emerged on Monday that the club have agreed terms to take France international Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford.

While Rabiot is a decent player, at 27-years old he doesn’t appear to represent the vast overhaul of the United squad that was required ahead of the new season.

Whatever happens with that situation, it looks like Red Devils supporters could be in for another season of frustration.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: diogo dalot, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United