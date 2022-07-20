Erik ten Hag sends message of support to Sebastien Haller after tumour diagnosis

Erik ten Hag sends support to Sebastien Haller.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sent a message of support to his former player Sebastien Haller, after the Ivory Coast international was diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Haller’s club Borussia Dortmund announced on Monday night that their recent signing was found to have the tumour, after a series of medical examinations.

Erik ten Hag and Sebastien Haller history.

The news has been met with waves of support from the football world and Ten Hag added to that after managing United to a 3-1 pre-season friendly victory over Crystal Palace in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Ten Hag managed Haller at both FC Utrecht and Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie, with the 28-year-old’s goals proving pivotal to the managers success at both clubs.

During Ten Hag’s final 18 month’s at Ajax, Haller hit 47 goals in 66 appearances, as the club won two Eredivisie titles and the KNVB Cup.

Erik ten Hag: “It’s devastating.”

“It’s horrible,” Ten Hag said to MUTV in Australia on Tuesday. “I have a fantastic relationship with him. He is my friend, my striker for several years with Utrecht and with Ajax.

“To hear such news is devastating. My thoughts are with him and with his family and I hope he will recover quickly.£

Haller only joined Dortmund earlier this month, after completing a €31 million move from Ajax, and just the other day, his new club shared his excitement at beginning training with his new teammates.

“We want to build our game and improve together. There’s a good spirit in the team and I’m looking forward to working with everyone,” Haller is quoted as saying on the Dortmund website.

Sebastien Haller thanks well-wishers.

On Tuesday afternoon, the striker took to Twitter to thank everyone for their well-wishes, by posting:

“Thank you all for your many messages of support and affection since yesterday’s announcement. My family and I thank you. I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger.”

Prior to his move to Ajax in January 2021, Haller had a mixed 18-month spell at West Ham United, where he is fondly remembered for a couple of acrobatic goals, one of which led to him winning the Premier League Goal of the Month award for December 2020.

He later went on to take the Champions League by storm, scoring a remarkable 10 goals as Ten Hag’s Ajax won all six of their matches in the 21/22 group stage.

