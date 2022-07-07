Erik ten Hag’s strict new rules on alcohol, lateness and meals as Man United players brought into line

Erik ten Hag era.

The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United is well and truly underway and the Dutch manager is wasting no time in bringing his rebellious squad into line.

There were reports last season of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being too soft towards his charges, before interim boss Ralf Rangnick and his staff were subjected to insulting nicknames as the German failed to get a handle on the dressing room.

Erik ten Hag rules on alcohol.

That kind of culture would appear to be no more as Ten Hag sets out a new set of rules ahead of his first season in charge, as outlined in the The Mirror.

Among them is the condition that players will be dropped if they are late for training or team meetings – with “reputations counting for nothing.”

Players are also banned from drinking alcohol on matchweeks, with Ten Hag also coming down hard on players having personal catering staff.

Meals and agents.

The 52-year-old wants his players eating meals prepared by the same chefs and he has reportedly ordered changes to be made to menus at the club’s Carrington training complex, with fish and vegetables featuring more prominently.

After multiple reports of complaints leaking out of the dressing room last season, Ten Hag has also told his players to come to him if they have any problems, rather than air their grievances with agents.

He is keen to develop a strong bond with his players, “believing reciprocal trust and respect is one of the key factors behind any successful team.”

“Too many mistakes!” “Good is not good enough” The Erik ten Hag era is underway at #MUFC 👊pic.twitter.com/zdrUI6vP0F — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) July 6, 2022

Pre-season tour.

All of this will be music to the ears of United supporters, many of whom became fed up with the constant negativity emanating from inside the walls of the club last season.

The Red Devils are due to fly out to Bangkok on Friday to begin their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, and Ten Hag will see this as the perfect opportunity to iron out the cliques that were thought to have affected squad harmony over the past year.

His side will get their pre-season schedule underway with a meeting against arch-rivals Liverpool in the Thai capital next Tuesday.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United