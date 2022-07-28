Why Erik ten Hag should take a leaf out of Steven Gerrard’s book

Could Erik ten Hag learn from Steven Gerrard?

With days to go until the Premier League season, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has made the kind of decision that Erik ten Hag could have made weeks ago.

The Birmingham club announced on Wednesday evening that their manager had chosen John McGinn as the club’s new on-pitch captain, meaning that previous incumbent Tyrone Mings had been stripped of the armband.

Steven Gerrard makes big decision.

Further confirmation that goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had been made vice-captain, while veteran Ashley Young would be the overarching club captain, suggested that Mings has swiftly fallen down the leadership pecking order in the eyes of Gerrard.

“For me this isn’t about John or I, it’s about what’s right for Aston Villa,” the ex-skipper humbly posted on Twitter once the shake-up was announced.

“I have no issues with the managers decision; I’ve loved leading this team. Anyone who knows John McGinn knows how infectious he is and it will be an honour to play underneath his captaincy.”

“Tyrone can focus on his own game.”

In Villa’s statement, Gerrard was quoted as saying that he had spoken to Mings about the decision, while he explained his reasoning behind it.

“Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and have explained my reasons for making this decision,” said Gerrard, himself an iconic captain from his playing days at Liverpool.

“More importantly, I believe that not having the responsibility of the captaincy will allow Tyrone to focus more on his own game which can only benefit him and the team.”

A dilemma for Erik ten Hag.

While it would be rare for Manchester United supporters to credit the ex-Liverpool man, there may be some who wouldn’t mind that kind of strong decision-making at their own club.

New Red Devils manager Ten Hag has shown early signs of turning around a flailing culture at Old Trafford, but one situation he appears unmoved on is the club captaincy.

Harry Maguire was given the armband by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020, just six months after he joined the club as the world’s most expensive defender.

While always prone to an error, it seemed to be going okay until the beginning of last season, when Maguire’s form unravelled amid reports of splits in the dressing room.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the giant presence he brings with him, appeared to draw some members of the squad away from Maguire, as Solskjaer’s interim replacement Ralf Rangnick failed to manage relations.

Not only was Maguire criticised for some woeful on-pitch performances, some of his post-match interviews painted a picture of a man who didn’t have the full backing of the dressing room.

“He’s an established captain,” said Ten Hag of Maguire, while on United’s pre-season tour. “He’s achieved a lot of success, so I don’t doubt this issue.”

The Bruno Fernandes argument.

This may be just lip service from the Dutchman as he gets his feet under the desk, but while on that trip to Thailand and Australia, there was another alternative staring him in the face.

Bruno Fernandes, while also guilty of under-performing last year, impressed while on tour, in his dealings with the media and particularly in his efforts to engage with the fans.

Among other examples, it was reported that the midfielder was concerned about whether local supporters had been given enough interaction with players, during the launch of Man United’s new white away kit in Melbourne.

He also spoke eloquently in an interview with Sky Sports about what United need to do to succeed during the upcoming campaign, while addressing his own failings from last season.

Fernandes joined United just weeks after the appointment of Maguire as club captain, but such were the leadership skills of the Portugal international, he would be stepping in as skipper for the unavailable defender little more than six months later.

In fact, had Solskjaer waited a little longer to make his captaincy decision, it’s possible that Fernandes will have shown enough to have been given the nod over Maguire on a permanent basis.

As for talk of Ronaldo getting the captaincy, that option would appear counter-productive now that he has made his intention to leave the club clear.

A key decision.

Just like Gerrard spotted something in McGinn, it’s unlikely that Fernandes’ leadership skills escaped Ten Hag’s attentions while on tour.

He is at a good age, has plenty of international and club experience, and was in fact captain of Sporting Lisbon before moving to England.

Gerrard’s point about Mings being able to focus more on his own game could almost be written for Maguire, but it’s arguable that not everyone would react to the situation in as admirable a manner as Mings did.

Could it be that being stripped of such a high-profile role as Man United captain could lead to further humiliation for a player who has had to put up with plenty of abuse on social media, as well as from the stands, in recent times?

Whatever the case, it’s just the type of big decision that Ten Hag was brought in to make, and with just days left until the Premier League season begins, the actions of Gerrard may have given him food for thought.

