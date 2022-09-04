Erik ten Hag weighs in on the Roy Keane v Patrick Vieira debate

Erik ten Hag on the Roy Keane v Patrick Vieira rivalry.

Erik ten Hag has thrown his weight behind Roy Keane, after the Manchester United manager was asked about the Corkman’s on-pitch rivalry with Patrick Vieira.

During their playing days, Keane and Vieira regularly clashed as captains of United and Arsenal respectively, and ahead of the Super Sunday meeting between the two clubs, Ten Hag was asked which of the pair he thought was better.

Erik ten Hag picks Roy Keane over Patrick Vieira.

“That’s clear, no question. Keane,” was the Dutchman’s answer, and one that is sure to be met with nods of approval from Red Devils supporters.

While clearly an admirer of the former Ireland captain, Ten Hag also singled some other players from the Alex Ferguson golden era for special praise, as he declared himself a long-time fan of the club.

“My team in England was always Manchester United,” he said. “I always supported this club, from the past I loved watching Beckham, Scholes, Ferdinand and Giggs, I always liked them.”

Man United v Arsenal.

As is always the case when United play Arsenal, thoughts turn to the days when the rivalry between the two clubs was the most intense in England.

The two sides shared nine consecutive Premier League titles between 1996 and 2004, with tensions regularly spilling over on the pitch, as Ferguson and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger exchanged barbs through the media.

Still a player in the Netherlands for most of this period, Ten Hag was one of the millions watching on as the clubs went toe-to-toe for the top trophies.

Like most, the 52-year-old attains fond memories of the era, but he now feels it’s time to write a new story.

Erik ten Hag looking to future.

“Top games, big history between the two clubs, both with incredibly good players and good managers but it is now about Sunday, it is new, we have to build a future,” he said.

United have won their last three Premier League games, and in each of those matches it has been clear that their new manager has instilled a fighting spirit that was missing from the squad last season.

With Arsenal top of the table with five wins from five and looking to lay down a marker, there is a sense that Sunday’s meeting could contain an element of the fiery spirit of old.

Kick-off is 4.30pm and the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

