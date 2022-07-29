Erik ten Hag orders change to Old Trafford tradition for forthcoming season

Erik ten Hag orders Old Trafford change.

Erik ten Hag has yet to manage a Manchester United match at Old Trafford but that hasn’t stopped him ordering a change to the seating arrangements at the iconic stadium.

The famous brick dugouts at the ground are set to be switched over this season, with the Man United staff and subs set to sit at the one nearest the tunnel and Stretford End.

This dugout is normally reserved for the away team, with fans sure to remember Alex Ferguson and all of his successors taking their seat in the one nearest the East Stand.

However, it seems that Ten Hag took one look at the arrangements and asked for a change.

“Erik ten Hag approved the move.”

“In a new lay-out agreed with Erik, the home and away dugouts have been permanently switched so that the United manager, staff and substitutes will now be sat in the seats to the west of the half-way line – the dugout previously occupied by the away team,” says a post on the Man United website.

“Erik approved the move after visiting Old Trafford for the first time in May and noting how the old away dugout was closer to the tunnel, and to the half of the pitch where substitutes warm up.

“Switching sides will also position the home staff and players closer to the Stretford End – the traditional heart of the home support – and align the dugouts with the halves of the pitch in which the home and away teams warm up before the game.”

Final preparations.

Ten Hag will become the first Red Devils manager to sit in the opposite dugout, when he takes charge of his first home game as manager against Rayo Vallecano this coming Sunday.

The final pre-season friendly is the second part of a double-header against Spanish opposition this weekend, with United set to play Atletico Madrid in Oslo on Saturday afternoon.

Ten Hag is expected to field two very different starting XIs for each game, in a bid to give playing time to as many of his players as possible ahead of the Premier League opener against Brighton at Old Trafford on August 7th.

Of course, with the home dugout now closer to the tunnel at the Theatre of Dreams, it should be easier to make a quick getaway, if things go awry on the pitch.

