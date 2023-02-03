Erik ten Hag shuts down Mason Greenwood questions at press conference

Erik ten Hag shuts down Mason Greenwood questions.

Erik ten Hag has refused to answer any questions about Mason Greenwood, as the Manchester United manager faced questions from the media on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against Greenwood, after he was charged with attempted rape last year.

Man United statement on Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United later issued a statement to confirm that they will be conducting their own investigation into the allegations against their 21-year-old forward.

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped,” the club said.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Erik ten Hag.

At his press conference ahead of Man United’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on Saturday, Ten Hag referred to the club statement when asked about Greenwood.

“In this moment, I can’t give comment about the process,” said the Dutchman. “I can’t say anything about it. I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can’t add anything.”

Man United investigation.

After the charges against him were dropped, Greenwood himself issued a statement which said the following: “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time.”

The developments have led to speculation that the one-cap England international could come back into the Man United fold, but judging by the comments by the club and Ten Hag, they aren’t ready to make any decision just yet.

