All the reaction as Man United set to appoint Erik ten Hag as manager

Erik ten Hag set for Manchester United job.

Jamie Carragher has called Man United’s decision to hire Erik ten Hag a “brave” choice, with the Dutchman’s appointment at Old Trafford appearing to be imminent.

On Wednesday evening, Mark Ogden of ESPN reported that Man United are are ‘set to finalise the appointment’ of the current Ajax manager, bringing to an end the search for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor.

Ten Hag appears to have come out on top of United’s four-man shortlist, which also featured Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, current Spain boss Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui of Sevilla.

Erik ten Hag is expected to join Manchester United at the end of the season from Ajax.@Carra23 thinks he's a "brave" appointment with Mauricio Pochettino a safer choice. pic.twitter.com/jPydyGFtU1 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 6, 2022

Jamie Carragher: “Erik ten Hag to Man United is a brave choice.”

“I think it’s a good decision, I think it’s a brave decision,” Carragher said when asked about the news during Champions League coverage on CBS.

“The easy choice would have been Pochettino because he’s been in the Premier League before. They’ve always gone with the established name in terms of Jose Mourinho, Louis Van Gaal.

“They went with Ole, who was the easy choice – the brave choice would have been not to go with Ole because he had such a good time to start with as caretaker.”

Manchester United board are pushing on Erik ten Hag as new manager, as per @MarkOgden_ – agreement not completed yet but talks are ongoing on staff, budget & more 🔴 #MUFC He’s also approved by Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag priority has always been Man United. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/QU5FNDdkd3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2022

Erik ten Hag calls for a “five-year project” at Man United.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, ten Hag has been approved by Ralf Rangnick, the Man United interim manager who had been tasked with finding a permanent replacement for Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, Irish journalist Miguel Delaney reported earlier that ten Hag had a dossier with specific emphasis on conditioning, and lack of “Champions League shape.” The Dutch manager is also reported to have told United bosses that his appointment should be a “five-year project”.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS According to reports this evening, Manchester United are set to finalise the appointment of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager. The right choice? 🤔#MUFC pic.twitter.com/kFbHLB75t5 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) April 6, 2022

Ten Hag, 52, has been manager of Ajax since December 2017 and has led the club to two Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups during his time there.

Perhaps more famously, he took a young team featuring the likes of Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong to the Champions League semi-final in 2018/19, knocking out Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United