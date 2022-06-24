Erik ten Hag reportedly told Man United to end Ralf Rangnick contract

Erik ten Hag ordered departure of Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United ended Ralf Rangnick’s contract at the club after consultation with new manager Erik ten Hag, it has been reported.

Rangnick arrived as interim manager last December, following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with a view to the German working with a new permanent manager on a two-year consultancy basis.

That new permanent manager is Ten Hag, after his appointment was confirmed in April, and it has now emerged that the Dutchman wasn’t too keen on working with Rangnick.

It was confirmed on May 29th that Rangnick will not be taking up his new role, instead concentrating solely on his new position as Austria manager, and according to ESPN, it was Ten Hag who had the final say on this.

Ralf Rangnick was expecting to meet Erik ten Hag.

“Sources told ESPN that United instigated the termination of the agreement in consultation with Ten Hag, although Rangnick was already unhappy at not being granted a formal handover with the new manager,” states the publication.

“Rangnick, according to sources, was expecting to meet Ten Hag face-to-face for a detailed meeting but instead the new United boss opted to only grant a phone call.”

It all points to an unsavoury end to Rangnick’s time at the club which, if on-pitch fortunes are taken into account, can only be described as a disaster.

The 63-year-old was expected to come in and steady the ship after the poor start to the season under Solskjaer, but it could be argued that results and performances gradually got worse during Rangnick’s time in the dugout.

A disastrous reign.

United only won 11 of 29 matches during Rangnick’s tenure, ensuring that the interim boss finished his time at the club with a win percentage of 37.93% – the lowest of any permanent, caretaker or interim manager at Old Trafford since Irishman Frank O’Farrell’s ill-fated spell between June 1971 and December 1972.

As well as that, Rangnick’s backroom appointments proved to be unpopular among players, while the squad was the subject of constant reports of in-fighting throughout the second part of the season.

It is also thought that United were fed up with Rangnick’s public comments about the club, as he was never shy of calling players out during press conferences.

Supporters will hope that Ten Hag will be better at uniting a broken dressing room and, with the exit of Rangnick, the 52-year-old has already shown that he is not afraid of ruffling some feathers.

