Erik ten Hag recalls “honest” conversation with Luke Shaw at start of season

Erik ten Hag praises “honest” Luke Shaw.

Erik ten Hag has praised Luke Shaw for his honesty, after the England man’s struggles early in the season.

Manchester United’s Premier League campaign opened with a home defeat against Brighton and a 4-0 mauling at Brentford, with Shaw starting both of those games.

After being hooked at half-time against Brentford, Shaw was absent from Ten Hag’s starting XI for the next five league games, as new signing Tyrell Malacia appeared to take hold of the left-back position.

However, a return to form over the autumn led to Shaw slotting back in and in recent weeks, Ten Hag has even used him at centre-back, such is the trust he now has in the 27-year-old.

Erik ten Hag on Luke Shaw conversation.

“I like it that he is so honest,” said the Dutch coach at his press conference ahead of United’s match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

“After the second game [at Brentford], he didn’t play but he said ‘I fully understand, my performance is not right’. But, from the first day in training in pre-season, he was working really hard.

“You can see, when he is in the right approach, he is a top player. Not even only a team player, he is a leader. He has shown a lot of leading capacity, the example at this moment, with his skills, his physical power.”

Move to centre-back.

Shaw has even been preferred to fellow England defender and club captain Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence recently, as United’s strong form has led to talk of a potential title charge.

“He brings a lot to the team, also in his mentality,” Ten Hag added. “Now he is an example, how to win big games, and I’m really happy with his development. I think it’s huge, if it’s at centre-half or left full-back, he is a really great player and a great personality for the dressing room.”

Shaw has never appeared to be the most vocal player in the Man United dressing room, so fans will be pleased to hear that this aspect of his personality is becoming more prominent.

Also, Ten Hag is rarely this generous with his praise, so Shaw must be doing some very impressive stuff behind the scenes in order to get his manager to speak so glowingly of him.

Luke Shaw.

After an early Man United career that was blighted by injuries, Shaw truly blossomed during the 2020/21 campaign under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before enjoying a fine European Championship with England that summer.

His form dipped along with the rest of his clubmates last season, but with a strong season this time around, and an impressive World Cup under his belt, it looks like Shaw is back to his best.

