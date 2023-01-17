Amazing clip of 13-year-old Erik ten Hag advising Johan Cruyff on management

Erik ten Hag advises Johan Cruyff.

Footage has been shared of a 13-year-old Erik ten Hag advising legendary Dutch coach Johan Cruyff on the art of management.

Ten Hag has more than impressed Manchester United fans since taking the helm at Old Trafford last summer, guiding them up to fourth in the Premier League table, albeit after a difficult start to the season.

Erik ten Hag and Johan Cruyff clip.

It would appear that the former Ajax boss has always been interested in management, as this footage of him speaking with Cruyff shows.

Spotted and translated by Twitter user Numero Bruno (after initially appearing on Reddit), the clip comes from the old Dutch TV show Cruyff & Co, which allowed youngsters to speak with one of football’s most iconic figures.

In this particular episode, Cruyff is speaking with Ten Hag and some other youngsters about whether coaches should shout at their players, leading to the current United boss offering a measured response and showing a maturity beyond his years.

“Don’t yell at the youth.”

Cruyff: “But it happens a lot, right, that a trainer yells. Or does that not happen with you guys?”

Ten Hag: “I think you should watch out that you don’t yell to the youth too much, because you can break a player like that. But on a higher level, such as the first team of Ajax, you should be able to say something about it. Those guys train almost every day in the week. If they keep making the same mistakes, you should be able to confront them.”

Cruyff:”So that means you differentiate between youth and paid football?”

Ten Hag: “Yes.”

Cruyff influence.

Nearly four decades later and Ten Hag’s feelings on confronting senior players rings true, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford being punished this season for disciplinary reasons.

The 52-year-old has also shown a more understanding side, by taking Jadon Sancho out of the limelight while there are “physical and mental issues to deal with“.

Cruyff, who passed away in 2016, built his managerial record at Ajax and Barcelona and is credited with influencing a number of modern day managers such as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

His personality clearly rubbed off on the Man United manager as well, and fans will hope that this leads to similar successes at Old Trafford.

