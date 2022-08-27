Erik ten Hag reporter feud explained as Gary Cotterill blanked at press conference

Erik ten Hag snubs Gary Cotterill.

Erik ten Hag refused to take a question from Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill on Friday, as tensions between the pair continued.

As Cotterill began asking a question at the Dutchman’s weekly press conference, Ten Hag and the Manchester United press officer blatantly ignored him, before directing their attentions to another reporter.

While legendary United manager Alex Ferguson was famed for giving short shrift to journalists, it may surprise some observers to witness Ten Hag falling out with a reporter so soon into his Old Trafford reign.

So when did the feud begin and what did Cotterill do to get under the skin of the 52-year-old?

Erik ten Hag v Gary Cotterill.

It all goes back to the time of Ten Hag’s appointment as United boss back in April, when Cotterill travelled to the Netherlands to pick up the story.

Ten Hag, then still in charge of Ajax, was filmed driving past Cotterill, as the reporter looked for a quote outside the club’s training ground, something which Cotterill took issue with.

Weeks later, as Ten Hag attended United’s final game of the season at Crystal Palace, Cotterill again tried in vain to hear from the new manager, this time being nudged away by security personnel.

“Look and learn.”

Throughout all this, Cotterill has been taking to social media to stress his disappointment, while hailing the character of some of Ten Hag’s predecessors.

He referred to Jose Mourinho as a “top coach” and “top fella,” while posting the following alongside a picture of Louis van Gaal: “A Dutch manager’s reaction to being asked a question in the street by sky reporter AFTER getting the Manchester United job. But BEFORE taking up the role. No not ten Hag. This was May 2014. Look and learn.”

Gary Cotterill: “Karma.”

It all seemed to come to a head a fortnight ago, when United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, which was their second loss out of their opening two Premier League games.

Minutes after the final whistle, Cotterill simply posted the word “karma,” and it would appear that his actions have been relayed back to Ten Hag.

“I’m surprised,” Cotterill is quoted as saying to his to fellow reporters after being snubbed on Friday.

“It was just two people doing their job but I’m assuming he was offended by it. The thing at Palace was him doing his job and not commenting and me doing my job and trying to get a comment. I’m only guessing that was the reason. I haven’t been told. You saw what was said but I don’t think it would be too much of a leap to assume it was about that.”

With the mood looking brighter at Old Trafford after Monday’s win over Liverpool, Ten Hag seems happy to dish out some karma of his own.

Next up for United is a trip to Southampton, who they face on Saturday afternoon, live on BT Sport.

