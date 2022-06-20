Erik ten Hag reportedly already frustrated amid Man United transfer impasse

Erik ten Hag “already frustrated.”

Erik ten Hag is enduring his first headache as Manchester United manager, with the club struggling to finalise a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

It was thought the Catalan club would be in a hurry to sell the 25-year-old Dutchman, given the current financial problems at the club but, according to The Athletic, that isn’t the case.

Barcelona in no hurry.

The publication reports that the club’s members have voted through two board proposals that will lead to the club giving away a percentage of future earnings from merchandise and TV in exchange for €700 million funding from financial institutions.

Essentially, according to Barcelona’s economic vice president Eduard Romeu, the deals take away the urgency to sell key players before June 30th, the date when La Liga calculates salary caps for the upcoming season.

Erik ten Hag waiting for De Jong.

While it is still widely believed that De Jong will eventually sign for Man United this summer, Ten Hag is said to have become “a little frustrated” at the situation.

The manager would prefer to have new signings in the door early so that they can be integrated into the squad before the Red Devils jet off on a pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia on July 8.

Aside from the De Jong impasse, United have yet to get any deals over the line in a summer that was supposed to see a major overhaul of a squad that woefully under-performed during 2022/23.

Meanwhile, the senior quintet of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic have all gone through the Old Trafford exit door with no sign of replacements.

Rivals making moves.

All of this while United look towards their main Premier League rivals, most of whose summer transfer activity is well underway.

Liverpool are already said to have finished their business having signed Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay, while Manchester City have brought in much-coveted Norway forward Erling Haaland.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been working hard to improve on their impressive finish to last season by adding Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma to their squad.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have brought in Brazilian teenager Marquinhos, with FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira also expected to join.

