Erik ten Hag comes out strong on Cristiano Ronaldo in pre-Chelsea press conference

Erik ten Hag comes out strong on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erik hen Hag has been explaining his decision to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from the Manchester United squad ahead of the trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Ronaldo is being punished for refusing to come on as a substitute towards the end of the 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, before making his way out of Old Trafford before the final whistle.

The forward was also one of a number of players who left during the pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano back in July, and in his pre-match conference on Friday, Ten Hag confirmed that players were warned about the consequences if the actions were repeated.

Erik ten Hag: “It’s important for the group.”

“I am the manager, I am responsible for the culture here, I have to set standards and values, and I have to control them,” he said.

“In the team, we have values and standards and I have to control that. After Vallecano, I told him it was unacceptable but not him everyone, this is the second time, there are consequences.

“We miss him [Ronaldo] tomorrow. It’s a miss for the squad but it’s important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is important.”

“He remains an important player.”

Ten Hag also responded “yes” when asked if Ronaldo refused to come on against Spurs but added: “He remains an important player in the squad.”

“It will be a (time for) reflection for him, but also for everyone else,” said the Dutch coach. “I said at the start of the season, next time there have to be consequences otherwise when you are living together and playing together, football is a team sport and you have to fulfil certain standards. And I have to control it.”

Ten Hag’s strong stance will be welcomed by many United supporters who were scarred last season by an apparent lack of discipline in the playing squad.

Many have also lost patience with Ronaldo after his public attempts at leaving the club over the summer, as well as his lack of goals when called upon this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo issued his own statement on Thursday evening, in which he said that his actions were in the “heat of the moment” while adding: “I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game.”

Man United’s visit to Chelsea kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

